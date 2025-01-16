Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $132.80 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

