NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $329,970.00 billion for the quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEP opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.88%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.35%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

