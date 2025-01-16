Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $122.66, with a volume of 268243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
