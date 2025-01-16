BMO Capital Markets Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 99.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

