StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NLOK opened at $27.14 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

