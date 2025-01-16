Research Analysts Set Expectations for VIR Q2 Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.
Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,786 shares of company stock valued at $170,172. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).
