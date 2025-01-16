Research Analysts Set Expectations for VIR Q2 Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,786 shares of company stock valued at $170,172. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

