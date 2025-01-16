Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Grows By 222.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on BNP Paribas

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.