Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Increases By 230.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the December 15th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Friday, January 10th.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 26.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

