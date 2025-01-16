Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DWLAF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
