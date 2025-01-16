Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DWLAF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

