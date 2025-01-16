iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 222.2% in December

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $666.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

