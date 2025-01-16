Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Grows By 225.0%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CCM stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Concord Medical Services in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

