Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.28. 16,873,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 21,458,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

APLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $145,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,220.67. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,369 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 4.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The company had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

