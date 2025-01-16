Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $70.83

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company Price Performance
NYSE MC opened at $75.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.83%.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moelis & Company
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.