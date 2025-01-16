Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $70.83

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $75.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

