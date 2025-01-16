Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$4,875.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4,875.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$4,340.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,533.69 and a 1 year high of C$4,879.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4,516.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4,346.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.353 per share. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

