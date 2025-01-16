Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

