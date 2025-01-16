CVRx (CVRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $14,850.00 billion for the quarter. CVRx has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVRx has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

