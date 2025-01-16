Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $43.80

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. The trade was a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

