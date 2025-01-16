Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) vs. Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 2.75% 1.12% 0.13% Community Investors Bancorp 6.37% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $16.45 million 2.08 $1.67 million $0.18 78.44 Community Investors Bancorp $17.26 million 0.81 $1.14 million $1.49 11.74

Ottawa Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Investors Bancorp. Community Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Investors Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Community Investors Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.