Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $13,500.00 billion for the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

