TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $11.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on TTEC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC
TTEC Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.