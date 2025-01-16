TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $11.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,054.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

