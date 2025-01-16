Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) & XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Head-To-Head Review

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Invitation Homes has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitation Homes and XChange TEC.INC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.58 billion 7.24 $519.47 million $0.71 43.01 XChange TEC.INC $76.74 million 0.00 -$9.77 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than XChange TEC.INC.

96.8% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invitation Homes and XChange TEC.INC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 9 8 0 2.47 XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Invitation Homes currently has a consensus target price of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Invitation Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and XChange TEC.INC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 17.02% 4.36% 2.28% XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invitation Homes beats XChange TEC.INC on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

