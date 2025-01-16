Elevance Health (ELV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $44,633,169.71 billion for the quarter.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $388.93 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.