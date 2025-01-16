KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$7.98 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 14343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Insider Transactions at KP Tissue

In other news, Director Mario Gosselin sold 18,000 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.19, for a total transaction of C$147,420.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KP Tissue Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.35.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

