Analyzing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Starwood Property Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.19, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Whitestone REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.06 billion 6.10 $339.21 million $1.17 16.34 Whitestone REIT $152.00 million 4.44 $19.18 million $0.41 32.54

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 164.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 131.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 18.82% 9.93% 1.00% Whitestone REIT 13.97% 4.98% 1.88%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

