Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $69.71

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.
ZD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $53.21 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.36.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
