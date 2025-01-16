Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $69.71

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,422,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $53.21 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

