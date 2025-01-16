Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

JAMF opened at $14.16 on Monday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

