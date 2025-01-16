Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $99.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the period.

GSHD stock opened at $110.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 638.89%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

