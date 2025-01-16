Critical Review: American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares British American Tobacco and American Heritage International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $26.18 billion 3.02 -$17.87 billion $4.79 7.48 American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

American Heritage International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than British American Tobacco. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 1 0 0 1 2.50 American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for British American Tobacco and American Heritage International, as reported by MarketBeat.

British American Tobacco presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.87%. Given American Heritage International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Heritage International is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and American Heritage International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats American Heritage International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

