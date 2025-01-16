Contrasting Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anterix and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 0 2 1 3.33 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anterix currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.22%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anterix and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $5.61 million 92.08 -$9.13 million ($2.02) -13.73 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anterix has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -666.54% -31.07% -15.03% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anterix beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

