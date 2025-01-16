Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Critical Survey

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26% Evaxion Biotech A/S -347.83% N/A -79.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 14.34 -$42.19 million N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S $3.30 million 5.86 -$22.12 million ($0.29) -11.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SAB Biotherapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 256.32%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,571.73%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.