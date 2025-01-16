Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,819,800 shares, a growth of 249.5% from the December 15th total of 3,953,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

