Head-To-Head Survey: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) vs. Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.85% -76.13% 9.11% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Clover Leaf Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.71 $234.20 million $3.99 13.48 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Parks & Resorts and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 3 6 0 2.50 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Clover Leaf Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

