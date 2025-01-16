Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Palladyne AI Price Performance
Shares of PDYN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Palladyne AI has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 215,053 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $473,116.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,744.80. This trade represents a 123.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palladyne AI
About Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palladyne AI
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.