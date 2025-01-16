iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Update

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PABU opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
