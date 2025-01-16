iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Update

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PABU opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

