OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OMRON has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,503.75 and a beta of 1.02.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

