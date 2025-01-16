Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Expands By 247.4%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXN opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Free Report ) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.