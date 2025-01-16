SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint Price Performance
Shares of SinglePoint stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106,016.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $105.00.
About SinglePoint
