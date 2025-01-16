First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $58,980.00 billion for the quarter.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FMBH opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $881.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.
First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director James Edwin Zimmer purchased 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $161,473.50. This represents a 32.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
