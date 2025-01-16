BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 1,208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,131.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

BANDAI NAMCO stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.