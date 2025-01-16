BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 1,208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,131.0 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
BANDAI NAMCO stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.
About BANDAI NAMCO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BANDAI NAMCO
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.