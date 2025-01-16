Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 9.50.
About Signature Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Stock Average Calculator
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.