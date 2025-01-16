StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBMS

First Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.