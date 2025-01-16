Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of Oxbridge Re worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.