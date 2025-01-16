Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,226. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $224,562.76. The trade was a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $35,540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 307,824 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 141,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 120.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

