Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRX. Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $130.94 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.4% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 752.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.