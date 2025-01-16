StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

