StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
