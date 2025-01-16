Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Autohome Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Shares of ATHM opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 93.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Autohome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

