Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

