Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.42.
Reed’s Company Profile
