Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Team Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Team by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

