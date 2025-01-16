StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.3 %

CVV opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.33. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

