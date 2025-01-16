StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.3 %
CVV opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.33. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.