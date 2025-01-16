Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:AE opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.84. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

